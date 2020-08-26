Teresa Kok says RM10,000 fine for breaking SOPs too harsh, moots continued education instead

DAP MP Teresa Kok said the Health Ministry’s proposal to raise the existing RM1,000 fine to RM10,000 for those who violate regulations meant to prevent infectious diseases is too extreme for ‘ordinary people’ and will only breed corruption in future. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Health Ministry’s proposal to raise the existing RM1,000 fine to RM10,000 for those who violate regulations meant to prevent infectious diseases is too extreme for “ordinary people” and will only breed corruption in future, Opposition lawmaker Teresa Kok said today.

The DAP MP said the ministry should continue its efforts to educate the public on preventing rather than resort to punitive measures in its battle against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“The above proposal by Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham is extremely harsh on the ordinary people, as it will certainly escalate their financial burden, especially during this economic downturn.

“The stiff penalty proposed will also indirectly encourage more cases of abuse of power and enhance possible corrupt practices in enforcement,” she said in a statement.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was yesterday reported saying the ministry is proposing a tenfold increase in the fine for compoundable offences under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act from the current RM1,000 to RM10,000.

National news agency Bernama reported Dr Noor Hisham saying RM1,000 fine was “reasonable” back in 1988 when the law was drafted, but needs revision now.

The proposal has reportedly been submitted to Parliament.

Malaysia is currently battling the infectious Covid-19 virus, for which an effective vaccine has yet to be found.

Cases today dipped to single digit, but local transmissions remain, with several clusters being created.

The Health Ministry previously noted that two recent clusters dubbed Sala and Tawar that started in Kedah were the result of people ignoring its advice to practice physical distancing.

The police continue to make daily arrests of people flouting the Health Ministry’s regulations for disease prevention, including failure to wear a face mask in public, mandatory since August 1.