Nora Anne inquest: Family initially wanted three houses near resort searched, district police chief testifies

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Marzukee Besar arrives at the Seremban Court Complex August 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 25 — Franco-Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin’s family had initially asked the police to launch their search-and-rescue operation in three different houses located outside the compound of The Dusun resort, a district police chief revealed in the Coroner’s Court today.

Nilai police chief Superintendent Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, who is testifying as the third witness at the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of death of Nora Anne, recalled in court how he had gone to the retreat on August 5, 2019 shortly around midnight to meet with the family and rescue team.

“During the meet, they made a request and informed us that the missing person (Nora Anne) was said to be within the vicinity of three houses which they had visited during the day.

“These three houses were located outside The Dusun compound and in an adjacent resort nearby,” he told Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Mohd Nor however said he could not recall the name of the said resort.

When asked by conducting officer Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad whether he questioned the family’s request, Mohd Nor said that it was a reasonable decision to make then as a district police chief to alleviate the family’s distress.

“At that time, I took into account the family’s difficult position in making said request to a district police chief.

“In my capacity, it was a reasonable course of action to fulfill their request,” he said, adding that teams from the district and contingent Criminal Investigations Department were dispatched to search the three houses.

To another question by Maimoonah, Mohd Nor also explained that the family had suspicions that Nora Anne was “brought” to the three houses which the family had viewed earlier in the day.

In other words, Mohd Nor further clarified that the family suspected that Nora Anne had been kidnapped.

Nora Anne, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from the resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

