Health Ministry moots tightening Malaysia’s borders amid global Covid-19 spike

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is hoping the government will tighten entry into Malaysia amid a rise in Covid-19 cases worldwide, which has also seen an increase in imported cases locally.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the countries that need to be looked at are not those with high infections, but the ones that had managed to curb the spread only to undergo a spike in the coronavirus infections months later.

“We are still in the recovery movement control order, so we do not encourage travel as there are 188 countries infected.

“We hope we can tighten our borders inbound and outbound. Our fear though is looking at countries that once upon a time were the gold standard like Korea, etc.

“If they are having challenges, we need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. So we need not ease our borders, but tighten them further,” he said in a press conference here on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

