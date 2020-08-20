Rumoured Amanah MP crossover to Bersatu a baseless attempt to weaken Opposition, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― The rumour that Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) MPs are on the brink of defecting to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is a baseless attempt to weaken the Opposition, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar was responding to persistent rumours claiming six fellow MPs from Amanah will be crossing over to the ruling Bersatu in support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership and to avoid another political crisis from recurring.

“I think it is to sow the seeds of uncertainty because they know that is a strategy to weaken the Opposition.

“The reality is we have a very fragile and weak government that is not sustainable after all the efforts to increase the number of ministers, GLCs whatever within the authority of the government, including harassment and (criminal) charges. They have not managed to go beyond that,” he told reporters at an event in Port Dickson.

Describing the rumours as baseless, Anwar also strongly denied the crossover.

Yesterday, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub rejected persistent rumours claiming he and five fellow MPs will be crossing over to the ruling Bersatu.

The other lawmakers rumoured to leave Amanah for Bersatu were listed as Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Hulu Langat), Dr Hasan Baharom (Tampin), Datuk Mohd Anuar Tahir (Temerloh), Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kuala Selangor) and Datuk Hatta Ramli (Lumut).

