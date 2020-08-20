Anwar: Negotiations for seat allocations for Sabah election ongoing, PKR to contest under own logo

Anwar said the party has decided to contest the state election with the Keadilan logo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Negotiations for seat allocations for the Sabah state election are currently ongoing to obtain consensus from contesting parties, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“Yes, it is tradition and there will always be negotiations to reach a consensus for Keadilan to field our candidates,” he said briefly at an event in Port Dickson earlier.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said the party has decided to contest the state election with the Keadilan logo despite an earlier suggestion for political parties aligned with Parti Warisan Sabah to contest in the elections using the Warisan logo.

“There was a suggestion (to use one logo), but PKR has decided to use our PKR logo,” he added.

The Election Commission has set September 26 for the snap state election.

The state polls were triggered when Head of State Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin dissolved the assembly on July 30 at caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s advice in a pre-emptive move to prevent an attempted toppling by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman after some 13 assemblymen defected to support Musa.



