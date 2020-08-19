Penang CM: Not protocol to reveal specific building locations of Covid-19 cases

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference here at Komtar in George Town August 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said existing protocols did not provide for the disclosure of the exact locations where Covid-19 cases have been detected in the state.

He said notices by private building owners on positive Covid-19 cases in their premises were their own initiative and not part of any National Security Council (NSC) measures.

“There are pros and cons to such notices; one, it can inform the people so that the people are aware but such notices, if not confirmed, can lead to panic,” he said in a press conference today.

He said the state health department also did not reveal the specific location or premises where positive Covid-19 cases were reported.

“The information that we receive is what is announced by the Health Ministry,” he said.

He added that only the patient’s family members and workplace would know about it.

“Sometimes, these notices may not be verified, the person involved could be one of those under contact tracing, the Covid-19 tests may be negative but the premise owner has already issued the notice,” he said.

He advised the public to only refer to official Health Ministry announcements on matters related to Covid-19, which he noted was provided daily.

Chow was commenting on a notice by a commercial building in Bayan Baru here announcing that one of its tenants had tested positive for Covid-19 and that the building management will carry out sanitisation of the common areas of the building immediately.