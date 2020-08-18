Governance model for national water endowment to be finalised, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the ministry is collaborating with Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia to ensure the water endowment could be realised, taking into account the network action plan including setting up a task force to examine the concept of effective governance which is in line with existing rules and regulations. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The governance model for National Water Endowment Fund that seeks to supply treated clean water to the people is now in its final stages to be finalised, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the ministry is collaborating with Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia to ensure the water endowment could be realised, taking into account the network action plan including setting up a task force to examine the concept of effective governance which is in line with existing rules and regulations.

“We are developing the governance structure for the implementation of the water endowment and communication plans to promote it to the public,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was replying to a question raised by Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) on the ministry’s outline and pilot study for the development of water endowment in the country.

Tuan Ibrahim said the implementation of water endowment emulated the example of the actions of Sayyidina Uthman Bin Affan, a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who endowed a well at his house for the use of the people in Madinah.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that the people had access to clean water by providing water supply projects either through loans or grants.

Explaining further, he said, the National Water Endowment Fund model was based on the crowdfunding concept to provide rural communities with access to water supply.

“The main features of water endowment include accepting cash donations from individuals or companies who have the intention to endow water supply, managing the contributions based on the set scope and financing the construction of small-scale water supply infrastructure not exceeding RM50,000 such as digging wells, purchasing pump equipment, building mini dams and storage tanks to ensure water supply to the residents even during the dry season,” he said.

He said the benefits from the contributions will be distributed to Muslim and non-Muslim target groups.

Replying to a supplementary question on the extent to which the water endowment distribution could be implemented in a transparent manner and reach the target groups, Tuan Ibrahim said a technical committee will be set up to manage the funds. — Bernama