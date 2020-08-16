Foreign minister: Malaysia back on good terms with India and China

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 16 — Malaysia has returned to being on good terms with China and India since the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government took charge, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the improved bilateral ties would help Malaysia increase palm oil and palm oil-based products exports to both countries, thus helping Felda settlers in the process.

“We will make use of the good ties to help increase our exports to India and China,” he told reporters after a meet-and-greet session with community leaders and Trolak Selatan Felda settlers here, today.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Slim state by-election Mohd Zaidi Aziz was also present.

Hishammuddin said he had already asked the palm oil industry players to provide feedback in order to solve the existing constraints and increase exports.

He added that the government was also looking at new potential markets for exporting palm oil, including in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin reiterated Malaysia’s stand on not establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, while stressing that the country was still on good terms with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said this in reference to UAE’s recent recognition of Israel as a state, with both sides also establishing diplomatic and economic relations.

On the Slim state by-election, Hishammuddin said he was optimistic that Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, would get the people’s support based on his character and leadership experience.

The Slim state by-election is being held on August 29 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib, 59, from BN, on July 15.

It is set to be a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38 of the newly minted Pejuang party, and independent candidate S. Sentharasekaran, 44. — Bernama