Drug-fuelled lorry driver rams into five vehicles in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — A lorry driver driving under the influence of drugs rammed his vehicle into four cars and one motorcycle, causing several victims to be injured in a crash at the traffic light junction of Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Gelugor here last night.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the incident occurred at 10.30 pm when the 38-year-old driver of the five-tonne lorry, laden with furniture, and his assistant were heading towards Gelugor from Bayan Lepas.

“The lorry driver strayed into the opposite lane and rammed into the five vehicles at the traffic light junction,” he said in a statement here today.

The injured comprised a 32-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Polo and a Honda Jazz driver, 40, both of whom suffered from body aches while a 12-year-old passenger of the Honda Jazz suffered a sternal fracture.

The drivers of a Mercedes Benz and a Honda Stream escaped unhurt, he said, adding police were tracing the identity of a motorcyclist who was also injured in the crash and sent to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Soffian said that upon inspection of the lorry, police found dried leaves believed to be cannabis in the glove compartment, and a mineral bottle containing liquid suspected to be ketum water hidden at the back of the passenger seat.

“The driver and his assistant tested positive for cannabis and have been remanded three days to help in the investigation under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. — Bernama

