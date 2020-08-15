Communications Ministry: Over 100pc rise in cybersecurity incidents since Covid-19 outbreak

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PADANG BESAR, Aug 15 — Incidents involving cyber security have increased by 109 per cent since the Covid-19 outbreak, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin today.

The incidents were reported for the period between March 18 until July 31, 2020.

“About 3,075 cyber security incident reports were received by the Cyber999 Help Centre within the period (March 18 until July 31) as compared to 1,471 in the corresponding period last year,” he told reporters after launching the Digital Community Joint Roadshow with the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force (APM) here today.

He said offences related to cybersecurity incidents include fraud, breach, cyber harassment and malicious code that can cause harm to a computer or compromise data stored on a computer.

In this regard, parents should remind their children to exercise caution when sharing information on social media platforms to avoid being exposed to legal actions.

“For example parents should monitor what their children share (on social media) lest they share lewd postings or issues on race, religion, the royal institutions and other sensitive matters,” he added. — Bernama