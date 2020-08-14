Perak ‘pink wristband woman’ gets a day in jail, RM8,000 fine for flouting Covid-19 home quarantine order

Nur Emah Mohamad Hashim, dubbed the 'pink wristband woman' on social media, is seen at the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh August 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 14 — Nur Emah Mohamad Hashim was today sentenced to be jailed one day and fined RM8,000 for violating a home quarantine order meant to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Dubbed the “pink wristband woman” for the mandatory tag worn to identify a “Person Under Surveillance” for Covid-19, the 72-year-old pled guilty to Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 before magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor.

If she fails to pay the fine, she will have to spend six months behind bars.

According to the charge sheet, Nur Emah had gone to a cafe at Lengkok Meru Permai 1 on July 6 at about 8am, in which by doing so she had violated the Home Surveillance Order issued to her under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

The offence under Section 22 (b) carries a punishment under Section 24 (a) of the same Act, which is a jail term of not more than two years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The state Health Department’s Prosecution Officers Ahmad Fakurazi Abu Bakar and Nurulhisham Shamsuddin appeared for the prosecution while Nur Emah was not represented.

During mitigation, Nur Emah told the court that her husband had died and she has three children. She also said that this was her first offence.

However, Ahmad Fakurazi told the court that a deterrent sentence should be imposed on the accused for defying the order.

Magistrate Nabihah then meted out the one-day jail sentence and RM8,000 fine.

In the statement of facts, it was noted that Nur Emah underwent a Covid-19 screening at KL International Airport (KLIA) upon her arrival from the United Kingdom. She was required to observe home quarantine from July 4 until July 18.

Pictures of Nur Emah breakfasting at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Jaya, Perak were widely shared on social media last month.

She was among the Malaysian returnees from abroad who had been put under home surveillance for 14 days but violated the order on July 6.

She was later tested positive for Covid-19 and was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for treatment.