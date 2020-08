According to the Ministry of Health, seven cases were imported while 13 were local transmissions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Malaysia today recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, up from 15 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,149.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) posted on its Facebook page that seven cases were imported while 13 were local transmissions.

There were no recorded deaths today, keeping the death toll at 125.

