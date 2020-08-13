HR Ministry: Employers allowed to rehire foreign workers

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan says employment of foreign workers must involve those still in the country, and still have a valid work permit as well as in the same employment sector. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― The Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) has given flexibility to employers to hire foreign workers who have been laid off by previous employers if they do not get any response from local workers.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said, however, the ministry urged employers to give priority to locals to fill these job vacancies.

“Employment of foreign workers must involve those still in the country, and still have a valid work permit as well as in the same employment sector.

“Employers are advised to ensure that the foreign workers to be hired have undergone Covid-19 screenings as a standard operating procedure (SOP), as well as as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

He said this in a statement referring to the request by some employers who called on the government to lift the freeze on recruitment of new foreign workers as they (employers) claimed there was still a need for a number of foreign workers.

To view the list or data of foreign workers who have undergone the Covid-19 screening, employers can refer to the MYEG website at www.myeg.com.my.

Saravanan said employers who intend to hire foreign workers should apply first, namely by filling out the form and submitting it personally to the Labour Department headquarters in Putrajaya, or by post or via e-mail to [email protected].

The form can be downloaded from the website.

MOHR in collaboration with the Home Ministry has given permission for re-employment in early June as a measure to maximise the existing workforce and as an effort to revitalise the country's economy.

As of July this year, 67,068 local workers and 4,753 foreign workers have been laid off. ― Bernama