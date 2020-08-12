Terengganu passes enactment to lower minimum age of state election candidates to 18

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 12 — The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed the Enactment for Terengganu’s Law for the State Government of Self (Chapter One)(Amendment) 2020 to amend the minimum age for candidates to be eligible to contest in state elections.

While tabling the enactment, Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat said the amendment sought to lower the age eligibility to be a state legislative assembly representative, from 21 to 18.

When met after the assembly sitting, Satiful Bahri told reporters the amendment would not incur additional costs to the state government and that it was done in line with the amendment made to the Federal Constitution.

Amendments were made to Article 47 of the Federal Constitution pertaining to the minimum age of candidates in elections which were gazetted on Sept 10, 2019.

The amendment lowered the minimum age to be eligible to contest in elections to 18 from 21 previously.

Meanwhile, the assembly sitting was told that the state government has temporarily suspended the GanuShop application to make several improvements that would increase sales transactions and entrepreneur participation by 50 per cent.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Hawker Affairs Committee chairman said the application would be fully operational in October.

“Since it was launched last Ramadan, about 3,111 entrepreneurs had registered as sellers, and 2,000 individuals as users, which recorded 14,989 business transactions,” he said in reply to an oral question from Ir Saiful Azmi Suhaili (PAS-Kemasik) during the sitting today.

The GanuShop application was introduced by the state government to help Ramadan bazaar traders to continue their businesses online as an alternative to the traditional Ramadan bazaar which was banned following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama