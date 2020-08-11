Cops quiz several individuals over vandalism of ‘Covid-19 heroes’ mural in Shah Alam

A mural depicting Covid-19 heroes is pictured in Section 4, Kota Damansara July 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 11 — Several individuals have given their statements to the police to help in investigations into the case where a giant mural of national leaders was vandalised at Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12 here last month.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said further investigations into the incident were being carried out as closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near the location of the incident was of poor quality.

“Low-quality CCTV footage is making it difficult for us to ‘enhance’ it (the footage). Apart from that, the area is a bit isolated, dark and there are not many CCTVs around, thus making it difficult to identify the suspects.

“Nevertheless, we have another way to track down the suspects, so leave it to us for further action,” he told reporters after attending the “Neighborhood Watch” programme here today.

In the July 20 incident, the mural of portraits of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, among others, was defaced with derogatory words painted in red.

The mural was painted by Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, 27, Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26, and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27. The act of vandalism was spotted by a restaurant worker who happened to pass through the place.

Baharudin also advised the public who want to channel information to the police related to criminal activities to use the “Volunteer Smartphone Patrol” (VSP) application because their identities will always be protected. — Bernama