Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Aug 11 — Sixteen of the 23 committee members of the Alor Setar Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Division have announced their resignation from the party.

Division chief Datuk Mohamad Nuhairi Rahmat, who is among the 16 who quit, made the announcement at a press conference here today.

He claimed that 17 of the 22 branch leaders and 900 of the 3,000 members in the division had also decided to leave the party. — Bernama