Sivagangga cluster: Two areas in Perlis under TEMCO from Aug 10-31, says Ismail Sabri

All residents in targeted enhancement movement control order (TEMCO) zones in Perlis will undergo Covid-19 screening, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on the update of recovery movement control order at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul in Perlis have been placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) from August 10-31.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said some 872 residents from 191 households would be affected by this move.

“Existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) will apply in these two areas with additional roadblocks mounted at entry and exit points besides several roads being cut off. Outsiders and local residents will not be allowed in or out of these areas,” he told the media on developments concerning the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in Parliament here today.

The Health Ministry (MOH) has confirmed that 11 Covid-19 cases, including 10 new cases in Perlis are linked to the PUI Sivagangga cluster in Kedah.

Ismail Sabri said business premises under essential services would be allowed to operate in the TEMCO areas, but they can only stay open from 8am-6pm.

Besides this, movement within TEMCO areas is permitted while food supplies are allowed in for grocery stores to restock, Ismail Sabri said.

He said all government offices and schools located in the affected areas will be closed, religious activities in mosques restricted with conditions while non-Muslim places of worship will not be allowed to operate.

“MOH personnel will conduct Covid-19 screenings on all residents in the TEMCO areas,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also clarified confusion with regard to state governments announcing the TEMCO directive ahead of the federal authorities.

He issued a reminder that the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) was under the purview of the federal government and must be complied with by all state governments, with the exception of Sarawak.

“There are implications when state governments implement regulations without Federal approval, whereby the Act cannot be enforced and the police would not be able to act unless they have permission from the federal government,” he explained.

He cited Sabah as an example, saying that the state government had announced that public gatherings cannot exceed 150 people, although this was erroneous as Act 342 allows for a maximum number of 250 people.

Ismail Sabri hoped situations like these will not be repeated as it will only further confuse those affected. — Bernama