Police take journalist in for questioning over use of drone near Butterworth Courts

The police have cordoned the entrance of the Butterworth courthouse ahead of Lim Guan Eng’s graft case, August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 10 — A Sin Chew Daily journalist was taken in for questioning after the police stopped him from flying a drone near the Butterworth Courts.

It is learnt that the reporter flew his drone to capture videos of the small groups gathered outside the courthouse, ahead of Lim Guan Eng’s court appearance today, when the police stopped him at about 9.15am.

The reporter tried explaining to the police that he was only trying to capture the situation outside the courthouse but to no avail.

The police inspected his car before confiscating his drone.

They then took him to the Butterworth police station for further questioning.

The reporter was one of more than 50 media personnel gathered outside the Butterworth courthouse covering the graft case involving former finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

Inside, Lim was charged with graft involving RM3.3 million over the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.