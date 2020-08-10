No proof of RM3.3m in my possession, says Guan Eng after graft charge

Lim Guan Eng (centre) and his supporters during a press conference in Butterworth August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 10 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has said there was no proof of him having received RM3.3 million in his account or in cash in relation to the graft charge he was slapped with this morning.

At a brief press conference at his Bagan service centre here, the Penang lawmaker said that the graft charges against him both in Kuala Lumpur last week and today were politically motivated.

“This is a baseless politically-motivated accusation, up to now, MACC has not shown where the RM3.3 million is, as there was no such cash in my possession or in my bank account,” he said.

He said he must fight this in court to prove his innocence.

He added that the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had never questioned him about money in his accounts or any cash in his possession.

Earlier at the MACC Sessions Court, Lim was charged with using his position as the then Penang chief minister to obtain gratification of RM3.3 million as inducement to appoint Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli’s company to build the RM6,341,383,702 Undersea Tunnel and Three Paired Roads project.

He allegedly committed the offence at the chief minister’s office at Level 28 in Komtar between January 2011 and August 2017.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for using his position to obtain gratification for himself.

Under Section 24(1) of the Act, he faced a jail term of not more than 20 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

Lim Guan Eng (centre) and his lawyer Gobind Singh Deo (left) and Ramkarpal Singh (right) exiting the Butterworth Court Complex August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Lim was represented by Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh, RSN Rayer and V. Vemal Arasan.

Lim was arrested by the MACC last Thursday after he went in to assist in an investigation into the undersea tunnel project.

He was charged with soliciting a bribe from the company that was awarded the contract to build the undersea tunnel at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Friday.

He had claimed trial to asking for 10 per cent of profits from Datuk Zarul Zulkifli as inducement to help his company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, get the project to build the undersea tunnel.

He was charged under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum 20 years’ jail and a fine of up to five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.