Health Ministry records 11 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths today

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total accumulated positive cases to 9,094, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five cases were imported while six cases were local transmission, one which involved a foreigner.

“Three Malaysian citizens who returned from Australia tested positive for Covid-19. Also two overseas returnees from Japan and Singapore also tested positive.

“All these imported cases have been placed at isolation centres,” he said of the imported cases in his daily briefing on Covid-19 in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said that three of the local transmission cases were reported from the Kurau Cluster after they were identified via active case detection and close contact screening.

“Also one case in Johor was detected from a pre-surgery test and another one case was detected in Melaka via hospital admission pre-screening.

“While another local transmission which involves a foreigner was detected after a workplace screening in Selangor. He has no symptoms,” he added.

With this, Dr Noor Hisham said that the number of active cases is now at 166.

He added that 19 patients have since recovered and were discharged from the hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 8,803 or 96.80 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.

At present, he said only one patient is in intensive care, adding that none needed ventilators.

He also said there were no new Covid-19 deaths reported today, leaving Malaysia’s fatalities from the coronavirus at 125.



