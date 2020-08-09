Guan Eng warns ‘political enemies’ to leave his family alone, says they suffered enough

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 7, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng warned his “political enemies” today to stop targeting his family in their attempts to destroy his political career.

The former finance minister condemned the arrest of his wife Betty Chew, who is facing charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) on Tuesday.

“My family has suffered from my involvement in politics when I was in opposition from 1986 to 2008. From having to visit me when I was detained under Internal Security Act in 1987 or imprisoned in Kajang in 1998 for defending an underaged Malay rape victim, they had to undergo deprivation and pressures not experienced by other families,” Lim said in a statement.

Even after his election as Penang’s Chief Minister, the Bagan MP said his family continued to suffer.

“In 2011, my son who was 15 at that time was viciously attacked by Umno Youth leader Papagomo or Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who accused him of sexually molesting his female classmate in his school in Penang.

“At such a tender age facing the lies and accusations of the entire BN media machinery, he suffered and I felt helpless for being unable to protect him as a father,” he said.

Lim added that despite the ‘victim’, school principal and the Penang Education Department denying that such an incident took place, no action was taken by the police against Papagomo for spreading such despicable lies.

“In early March this year, Papagomo again spread false news that my son was arrested in the Singapore International Airport for trying to smuggle in RM2 million in cash and that I flew to Singapore to secure his release.

“The Inspector-General of Police said no such arrest was made in Singapore and I had not left for Singapore during that period,” he said.

Lim noted that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin told him in a written parliamentary reply last week that the police had opened an investigation paper into Papagomo’s recent allegation under Section 505 of the Penal Code, which was subsequently completed and forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on May 13.

“To date, no charges have been filed against Papagomo for the last three months. In contrast, my wife will be charged for money laundering on August 11, only four days after recording her statement and arresting her on August 7.

“I have felt helpless in failing to protect my children, and I feel equally helpless in failing to protect my wife. To our political enemies out there, go for me as much as you want, but leave my family alone!” he said.