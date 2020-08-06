Guan Eng called up by MACC amid rumours of impending arrest (VIDEO)

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrives at the MACC in Putrajaya, July 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has been called in for questioning at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya tonight, with a possibility of him subsequently being arrested over the Penang tunnel issue.

State news agency Bernama reported a white Toyota Vellfire van, believed to be carrying LIm, entering the MACC building at 9.10pm. Earlier, a source said Lim was heading to Putrajaya after having dinner with several of his colleagues in Kuala Lumpur.

DAP’s communication director Medaline Chang however told Malay Mail that Lim has yet to be detained at this time.

“As far as we know, he is not being arrested yet for now,” she said.

Earlier, Umno-linked portal SuaraTV had written an article claiming that the Bagan MP was arrested around 9 pm, which has since been denied.

Lim was called to the MACC headquarters three times in July over investigation into fresh leads on the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim served as Penang chief minister from 2008 until 2018.

Graft investigators have so far questioned close to a dozen people over the case.

This includes Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, and state exco members Jagdeep Singh Deo, Chong Eng and Phee Boon Poh.

MACC had also visited the offices of state Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman, Zairil Khir Johari, and Deputy Chief Minister ll Dr P. Ramasamy.

It is believed that MACC is looking into allegations that the state government allowed the Penang Tunnel special purpose vehicle (SPV) company to pre-sell state land rights worth RM3 billion despite a four-year delay in the construction of roads.

Investigators are also believed to be looking into the feasibility and detailed design studies that have yet to be completed, even though payment of RM220mil was allegedly made to the SPV.