Ex-company CEO remanded for graft involving US$2.5m over tablet purchase

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — A former company chief executive officer is in remand for three days beginning today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into a corruption case involving US$2.5 million (RM10.4 million) over purchase of tablets.

The remand order, which expires on Aug 8, was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim.

According to a MACC source, the 48-year-old man was believed to have accepted the money from an overseas company as gratification for the purchase of 10,000 tablets, worth US$5.8 million, between 2014 and 2018, in a secret deal made without the knowledge of the company’s board of directors.

The money was believed kept in foreign bank accounts, including Singapore and Hong Kong.

The man was arrested at the MACC headquarters here about 4.30pm yesterday after giving his statement.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the man’s arrest. — Bernama



