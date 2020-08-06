Cops record statement from Nepali security guard assaulted in car park

Rajab Ahad said the 26-year-old guard turned himself in at the Wangsa Maju police station at 5.30 pm yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR,, Aug 6 — Police have recorded a statement from the Nepalese security guard who was assaulted at a car park in Wangsa Maju here last July 7.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the statement was recorded after the 26-year-old guard turned himself in at the Wangsa Maju police station at 5.30 pm yesterday.

“With the cooperation of the Embassy of Nepal, the police were able to track him down and statement on the incident had been recorded by the case investigating officer.

“The victim gave his full cooperation to the police and the investigation paper is in the final process of completion before it is sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's Office for further instruction," he said in a statement

Last July 31, a 44-second video recording went viral on the social media showing a man slapping and hitting a security guard, believed to be a foreigner, with a piece of wood.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a car park of a condominium at Jalan Madrasah, Wangsa Maju last July 7. — Bernama