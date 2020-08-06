CM: Melaka received 18,000 hotel bookings since RMCO started

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government was targeting over 25,000 hotel bookings in the state until December in a bid to reinvigorate the domestic tourism economy. — Picture from Twitter/Bernamadotcom

ALOR GAJAH, Aug 6 — Melaka has received about 18,000 hotel reservations since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) was implemented on June 10.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government was targeting over 25,000 hotel bookings in the state until December in a bid to reinvigorate the domestic tourism economy.

“Although the country’s borders are still closed to foreigners to prevent a rise in imported Covid-19 cases, the increase in hotel reservation shows that the state’s tourism sector is improving.

“We have also been informed that reservations at the three- to five-star hotels in the state comprised 100 per cent local tourists last week, especially during the weekends,” he told reporters after handing over Covid-19 kits to representatives of 51 schools in the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary area here today.

The state government’s subsidiary company, the Melaka Putra Specialist Hospital also donated Covid-19 kits to 300 schools in the state, as part of its social corporate responsibility (CSR) activity.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman urged visitors to always adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the government. — Bernama