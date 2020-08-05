Ismail: Action taken against another five Covid-19 quarantine breakers

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the police and Health Ministry have taken action against five more people who violated their mandatory 14-day home quarantine. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The police and Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday took action against five more people who violated their mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a statement to the press on the daily Covid-19 update, Ismail Sabri said the police checked the homes of 1,969 individuals in a joint operation with officers from MOH, as part of their ongoing effort to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

Since July 24, 5,355 individuals who returned to Malaysia were placed in 21 hotels and five public training institutes (ILA) all around Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor, Perak and Johor.

Of that number, 13 were sent to hospital for further checks.

The total returnees were from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France and Australia.

Ismail Sabri said the police also checked 64,656 public places nationwide as part of their recovery movement control order (RMCO) operations nationwide.

Among the areas inspected were 4,110 supermarkets, 6,083 restaurants, 1,325 hawker stalls, 1,114 factories, 3,819 banks, and 797 government offices.

The special task force also checked 1,189 land transportation and 218 water terminals as well as 151 Armed Forces terminals.

From the total, eight were remanded while 119 were issued compounds for various offences, including failure to comply with SOPs, participating in an event with little to no physical distancing and exceeding stipulated business hours.