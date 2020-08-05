Immigration Dept: Overstayers in Malaysia must settle compound before allowed home

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to the press following a raid conducted in Petaling Jaya May 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — Foreign nationals who have overstayed in Malaysia for a period of a year and below will be compounded RM1,000, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

“They will have to come to the Immigration Department to obtain a special pass and pay the compound of RM1,000 if they overstayed not more than a year. They have to settle this amount in person,” he told reporters at a special media conference here today.

Khairul Dzaimee said if the foreign national is found to have overstayed more than a year, they face a maximum compound of RM3,000.

In June, the government announced that foreigners whose social visit passes expired during the movement control order (MCO) are allowed to get an extension.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that foreign nationals whose passes ended during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) could head straight to the airport and board their flight home within 14-days from the expiration of the RMCO. — Bernama