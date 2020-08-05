DBKL continues crackdown, seals four illegal premises run by migrants

The Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) building in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) continued with its crackdown on illegal businesses operated by foreigners in Jalan Melati near Salahuddin Al-Ayubbi Mosque and Jalan Chengal, in Setapak, here, today.

DBKL in a statement said four premises were sealed under the Licensing of Hawkers and Stalls (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) by-laws 2016 and Section 46 (1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

“It involved action taken against the unlicensed Indonesian stall operators and demolishing illegal structures.

“All the seized goods have been taken to the DBKL confiscation store in Jalan Lombong, Cheras,” it said, adding that the foreigners also fled after realising the presence of the enforcement officers.

The statement urged anyone with information on foreigners running businesses without permission to contact the DBKL Call Centre at 1 800 88 3255 or the nearest City Hall branch.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, DBKL through its Health and Environment Department said it had issued 14 compound notices on various offences under ‘Op Anti Litter’ conducted around Jalan Budiman and Jalan Jujur, Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency at 5pm yesterday.

“Two compound notices were issued under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 for placing goods at public spaces, while another 12 were issued under the same Act for depositing rubbish and other discards at public places,” it said.

It added that such operations would be conducted periodically to ensure that the operators, premises owners and the public comply with the rules set as well as practise cleanliness. — Bernama