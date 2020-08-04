Police raid Al Jazeera's KL office, seize several devices in probe over controversial documentary on migrants

Al Jazeera lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Federal police from Bukit Aman raided the local office of Al Jazeera today and took away several devices to facilitate ongoing investigations into the Qatari news agency’s controversial documentary titled Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown.

News portal Malaysiakini reported the police team that went to Al Jazeera’s KL bureau at Level 27 of GTower, near the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the city centre comprised two uniformed personnel and five other officers in plainclothes.

Lawyer for Al Jazeera, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, told the news portal that his representatives were present at news agency’s office during the raid.

Malay Mail has contacted Bukit Aman for a response.

Al Jazeera’s management is reportedly to issue a statement soon.

Police started investigating Al Jazeera as early as June 10 after receiving five complaints over the 25-minute documentary that Malaysian government officials claim inaccurately portrayed the treatment of migrant workers here during the earlier movement control order that sought to curb the spread of Covid-19.



