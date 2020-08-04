Court fines man who survived suicide bid RM3,000

Shahfirul Hakim pleaded guilty to attempting suicide by trying to jump from the building through the balcony fence of his unit at a flat block in Jalan Cheras, here at 4.45am, on August 1. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — For trying to commit suicide by jumping from the balcony of his flat, a man whose actions were viralled on social media last Saturday, was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate's Court here, today.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin also ordered Shahfirul Hakim Shahidan, 28, to serve three months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

The unemployed accused pleaded guilty to attempting suicide by trying to jump from the building through the balcony fence of his unit at a flat block in Jalan Cheras, here at 4.45am, on August 1.

He was sentenced under Section 309 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal asked the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a lesson to Shahfirul Hakim because he had inconvenienced many parties while the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lenient sentence and promised not to repeat the act.

In the same court, four friends pleaded not guilty to the charge of masquerading as policemen in front of a clothing dealer.

Abu Hasan Mohd Andar, 45; Yap Kian Ang, 36; Mohd Najwan Abd Rahim, 33, and Rachman Helmi Nordin, 33, were charged together with deliberately passing themselves off as policemen to Zulhaffizie Zulkarnain, 23, in an apartment in Jalan Robertson, Dang Wangi here at 5.15am on July 27.

They were charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or with a fine or both, if convicted.

Tawfiq allowed Mohd Najwan and Rachman Helmi to be released on a bail of RM3,000 each in one surety while the other two accused did not have anybody to bail them.

The court also set August 19 for mention, for the appointment of a lawyer. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]