Senior minister: Govt to continue with Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The government is set to continue with the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project comprising Phase 1 from Lawas to Kampung Pa’ Berunut and Phase 2 from Kampung Pa’ Berunut to Long Lama.

Senior Minister for Infrastructure Development and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said a letter of intent had been issued to the contractor on July 7, while the Letter of Acceptance will be issued when the contractor meets the conditions set out in the tender documentation.

“As for the Trans-Borneo Highway project, the project will also continue, but priority will be given to the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway project and the SSLR project first,” he said while winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The 425-km long SSLR project is the first land route connecting Sabah and Sarawak without going through Brunei.

The Trans-Borneo Highway, meanwhile, is a ring road connecting the 1,060-km Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak, 786.41-km Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, SSLR and the 40-km highway from Kalabakan to Serundong in Sabah.

On the safety aspect of the Pan Borneo Highway project which was still under construction, Fadillah said his ministry had recently conducted inspection sessions and identified certain areas for improvement, especially in terms of the Traffic Management Plan and Road Safety Audit.

“As a result, the Sarawak JKR (Public Works Department) will intensify monitoring to ensure the project is being implemented according to the set specifications, quality and road safety requirements,” he said. — Bernama