Covid-19: Religious activities in targeted enhanced MCO areas in Kedah suspended

ALOR SETAR, Aug 3 — All religious activities at mosques and surau involved in areas under the targeted enhancement movement control order (TEMCO) in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap districts were suspended effective yesterday.

According to the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK) in a statement today, the mosques involved were Masjid Kariah Bani Hashim Hosba; Masjid Al-Amin Cherok Mokkan; Masjid Jamiusalam Megat Dewa; Masjid Kariah Binjal; Masjid Al-Jahra Asun and Masjid Al-Bukhari Kampung Bukit.

In the Padang Terap district, the suspension involves Masjid Kampung Kubang Palas; Masjid Kampung Padang Sanai and Masjid Al-Tarmizi Kampung Padang Cenderai.

In a statement uploaded on the JHEAIK Mosque and Surau Management Division Facebook page, the entire operation of surau has also been ordered shut down.

Friday prayers at the mosques involved have been suspended and will be replaced with Zohor prayers while all religious activities including gatherings are not allowed.

“For congregational prayers, only three people are allowed, namely the imam, mosque officer and committee at a time by complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set. The call to prayer in the mosques involved is allowed.

“Regulars of the mosque involved need to replace the Friday prayers by performing the Zohor prayers at home and they are prohibited from performing the Friday prayers and the obligatory congregational prayers at the mosque and other surau,” it said.

According to the statement, if those who had attended the mosque or surau were found to be positive for Covid-19, the mosque management needs to carry out disinfection process thoroughly and the operation of the mosque and surau should be completely shut down.

Apart from that, all marriage and solemnisation ceremonies at the mosques involved are suspended and are also not allowed to be held at both the Kubang Pasu district religious office and Padang Terap district religious office. — Bernama