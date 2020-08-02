PLUS: Slow-moving traffic on major highways in Malaysia tonight

Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations on July 30, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Traffic flow on several major expressways leading to the capital was reported to be slow tonight, as people start returning to their homes after the holidays in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said as of 8.30pm, traffic in the north was slow-moving from Jelapang to Simpang Pulai, Gopeng to Sungkai and Tanjung Malim to Sungai Buaya due to the increase in vehicles.

“Traffic in the south was also slow from Yong Peng to Kulai and Bukit Gambir towards Seremban heading north,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) said traffic in the east coast was congested from Lanchang junction to Karak, and traffic was slow from the Karak junction to the Bentong Toll Plaza and before exiting the Gombak Toll Plaza heading west.

The latest traffic information can be obtained by contacting the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and at the Twitter site, www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the MHA line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as on the Twitter site, www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama