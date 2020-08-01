Covid-19: Bukit Tiram cluster sees first case outside Johor after close contact tests positive in Selangor

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Bukit Tiram Covid-19 cluster in Johor today recorded its first case outside the state after one new infection connected to the cluster was recorded in Selangor. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, AUG 1 — The Bukit Tiram Covid-19 cluster in Johor today recorded its first case outside the state after one new infection connected to the cluster was recorded in Selangor.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 10th and latest case linked to the cluster, identified as local infection Case 8,977, involves a non-Malaysian who stayed together with local infection Case 8,893 from July 16 to July 19 before returning to Selangor.

The person was tracked down after Case 8,893 tested positive and was under home quarantine before showing symptoms on July 21. The results of a test conducted the next day confirmed it was Covid-19.

“The second Covid-19 test was conducted after case 8,977 started coughing and had a sore throat. The person then tested positive and is now under treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

To date, a total of 125 close contacts have been tracked down across five states and federal territories and tested, with nine found positive in Johor, and today’s positive case in Selangor.

The Bukit Tiram cluster was reported on July 26, with two positive cases detected then, involving foreigners working at a religious centre in Taman Bukit Tiram.

The addition to the cluster is part of the nine new Covid-19 cases recorded locally today, bringing the number of cases nationwide to 8,985.