Communications and Multimedia Ministry says viral WhatsApp message ‘SOP for Travelling Wed 1 Aug’ is fake

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A message making its rounds on social media purporting to explain a travel SOP during the current Covid-19 recovery movement control order (RMCO) was not issued by the National Security Council (NSC).

The contact number listed in the viral message is also fake, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry clarified today through a statement from its Rapid Response Team.

“The National Security Council denies issuing the circular ‘SOP for Travelling Wed 1 Aug’ along with the MCO Query Phone +60388882010 claiming to ease the flow of information to the public concerning face mask SOPs when in a private vehicle or public transport.

“NSC urges the public to stop spreading such fake news while the government and the Malaysian people are working to fight against the spread of Covid-19,” it said.

The viral message also claimed that face masks are now mandatory even when travelling in a private vehicle, and that smaller four-seaters cars are only permitted half its capacity.

Other false directives in the fake circular claimed that diners in restaurants must wear face masks while waiting for their meals and can only take it off when eating.

Today marks the first day under the RMCO where face masks are required in crowded public places where keeping a minimum 1-metre distance from the next person is difficult, such as in public transport and markets.