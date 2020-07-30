Covid-19: Selangor police to find 88 individuals who dodged second screening

The Selangor police are tracking down 88 individuals who failed to undergo their second screening test for Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 30 — The Selangor police are tracking down 88 individuals who failed to undergo their second screening test for Covid-19 on day 13 of their home quarantine period.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said all of them had gone for the first screening and were ordered by the Health Ministry to observe a 14-day quarantine at home.

“We have formed a special task force to trace these people and if found guilty, action can be taken against them under sections 269 and 270 of the Penal Code and Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

“I urge everyone who has yet to undergo the second screening to do so as soon as possible,” he said in a press conference here, today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 3,267 individuals have been issued with compounds for violating the standard operating procedures of the movement control order, however, only 639 have settled them. — Bernama