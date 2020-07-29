Asean, Japan team up in Covid-19 fight

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) speaks during an Asean-Japan video conference in Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Ministry of International Trade & Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The Asean-Japan Economic Resilience Action Plan signifies a strong commitment and solidarity between Asean and Japan in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, both on the health and economic fronts.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he hoped that the action plan and all its initiatives will be executed in a timely and effective manner in order to achieve all the objectives.

“I am confident that this Action Plan will greatly contribute towards revitalising our economy and facilitate business continuity and growth,” he said at the Economic Ministers of Asean Member States digital meeting with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan

Azmin said it was commendable that Asean and Japan have initiated this collaborative work to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of their people.

“We are working towards more effective means to spearhead digital transformation for the Asean region.

“In this regard, I believe Japan could play an instrumental role in the context of Asean Plus Three,” he said.

He also reiterated that the Covid-19 vaccine availability and affordability were paramount in combating the virus and that Asean should consider en bloc measures to procure vaccines to increase the chances of availability for the region.

“Therefore, I urge Japan to share its expertise as we work together to ensure that the movement of essential medical supplies, including vaccines and antiviral medication is unimpeded,” he added.

At the meeting, which was hosted by Vietnam, the Senior Minister, who was accompanied by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong, shared Malaysian government’s experience in combating the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19 and ensure the protection of lives and livelihoods of Malaysians. ― Bernama