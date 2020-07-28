Najib’s SRC verdict: Defence fails to raise doubt for abuse of power charge, six other charges to go

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The High Court has so far found that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s defence had not succeeded in raising reasonable doubt in spite of the charge against the accused under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act for abuse of power.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is now reading his conclusion on Najib's three criminal breach of trust charges.

Najib also has three other money laundering charges.

The decision whether Najib will be convicted in the case will be delivered after the conclusion on all seven charges are read.

MORE TO COME