DBKL to build up to 8,000 low-cost homes, says FT minister

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― City Hall (DBKL) will launch a programme to construct 5,000 low-cost houses for sale under its Rumah Residensi Prihatin initiative, nearly 2,000 units council homes and 1,000 units of micro-homes for rent, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

In his reply to a question by Wangsa Maju MP (PH) Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew, the federal territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said these homes would cater specifically to low-income earners.

“The ministry plans on launching a new programme to build three-bedroom homes priced below RM200,000 each, for low-income earners.

“Secondly, for rent DBKL is developing nearly 2,000 units of council homes where it will be rented out for RM350 to RM850 a month. For micro homes, the rent is expected to be at RM100 a month and we expect around 1,000 micro homes to be constructed in five years,” said Annuar.

He added that the micro homes will be developed specifically for labourers working near wholesale markets. At the same time, the government is also studying a more comprehensive housing policy for the nation’s capital.

In her supplementary question, Dr Tan alleged that there some linked to Umno were given low-cost homes that they then rented out for profit.

She then asked the minister what are his plans to stop rent-seekers in the upcoming low-cost housing projects.

Annuar said he took the matter seriously and requested Dr Tan to furnish him the details for further investigation.

Touching on the lack of parking space in many low-cost homes, the minister said that the government was also addressing the problem.

“DBKL has added extra parking space in certain areas. Up till today, there are 7,000 parking lots built in multi-storey carparks and this policy will continue. DBKL is ready to build extra car parks for public housing,” said Annuar in his reply to the question from Batu (PH) MP P Prabakaran.