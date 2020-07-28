Amanah boots Sabak rep Ahmad Mustain Othman out over disciplinary breach

Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli said the party decided to sack Sabak assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman following a party disciplinary board meeting yesterday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Parti Amanah Negara has sacked Sabak assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman from the party today for allegedly breaching party disciplinary rules.

In a statement, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli said the party decided to do so following a party disciplinary board meeting yesterday.

“Parti Amanah Negara disciplinary board meeting held on July 27, 2020, had taken a resolution to dismiss party member Ahmad Mustain Othman who is also the Sabak assemblyman from the Selangor,” Dr Hatta said.

“This decision was made when he was found to have violated discipline as a member, as stipulated in Clause 21.12 of Amanah’s constitution.

“This dismissal is in accordance with Clause 21.8 of the Amanah’s Constitution that authorises the disciplinary board to dismiss any member found violating the discipline and direction of the Party,’’ he added.

Clause 21.12 of Amanah party constitution states that party members must abide by party rules and respect the decision made by the party and its leaders and also not to make statements or take action that is against the party’s interest, among other things.