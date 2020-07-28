After found guilty, Najib’s lawyers ask to delay sentencing proceedings but court unconvinced

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah claimed that the defence needed time to prepare for the ‘biggest case in the world, and sought to assure the court of his client's attendance since the country was in lockdown’ ― presumably referring to the MCO. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The defence led by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has asked for a deferment in mitigation proceedings, after Datuk Seri Najib Razak was found guilty today on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Shafee claimed that the defence needed time to prepare for the “biggest case in the world, and sought to assure the court of his client's attendance since the country was in 'lockdown'” ― presumably referring to the movement control order.

Ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram however pointed out that there has not been instances where purported “stay of conviction” had actually taken place.

However, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali subsequently said he was not convinced by the defence’s argument and ordered them to submit proof of their argument when court resumes at 2pm.

Convicted Najib now is waiting in lockup as the court adjourns.

MORE TO COME