Sarawak DAP vice-chief quits party, cites disillusionment with leadership

Padungan State Assemblyman Wong King Wei resigns from the state DAP. — File picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 27 — Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei has announced his resignation from DAP with immediate effect, saying he was disillusioned with its direction and management.

He claimed the party has deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle of the earlier days when he joined in 2006.

Wong, a lawyer by profession, also resigned as the Sarawak DAP vice-chairman and all other party posts but will remain as an assemblyman until the state election.

“I just want to say that this (resignation from the party) is not an easy decision to make, and I hope everyone will respect the decision that I have made,” he said in a statement issued late last night.

He said he made an early announcement to allow time for the DAP to scout for candidates to replace him in the coming state election.

Wong also said the party has lost the greatest opportunity, when ruling the country at the federal level, to have their ideas and dreams realised into actions.

“During the 22-month rule under Pakatan Harapan (PH), what we said in front of the people and what we promised the people seemed to have gone down the drain.

“If we were to bring up our ideas and dreams as well as promises, the credibility of DAP would be in question.

“If we were to get back to where we started, with integrity and sincerity, it seems to me that the DAP has a lot to explain to our voters,” he said.

He also criticised the party leaders for not being willing to take criticism, adding that they should adopt an inclusive approach within the party, embrace every member and take in every opinion.

“Not all dissenting voice are meant to bring you down, at times, it can serve as an avenue to seek improvement; and not all pleasing statements mean well because they can blind you,” he said.

Wong said he no longer felt that he belonged in the DAP.

“I regret that I have to leave the Rocket, a home that I was a part of for 15 good years,” he said.

He also thanked the voters for their trust and support extended to him in the last 10 years as their state assemblyman.

“I thank you for all your love, criticism and even insults because all these play a role to make me grow and mature in politics,” he said.

Wong said at the moment he has no plan to join any other party after his resignation from the DAP, and will not stand in any election in the near future.

“I want to focus on my legal practice and give more time to my family,” he added.

However, he said he still can contribute to the society through other non-political platforms, should the need arise.