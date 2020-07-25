Mohd Redzuan says government in discussion to upgrade Civil Defence Force assets

File photo of minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, July 25 — The government is discussing to upgrade and increase the Civil Defence Force (APM) assets to enhance the preparedness, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said there was a need to purchase additional assets besides those which have been sponsored by other relevant parties.

These new assets include ambulances which will be very helpful in saving lives during rescue operations, he said in his speech when meeting Perak APM personnel at the state Home Ministry’s office here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redzuan said the government always appreciate and recognise APM’s roles, especially in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said although there were many obstacles, the APM continues to carry out its responsibilities especially on the disaster management.

“As the minister responsible for the APM, I will try my best to place APM at the same level as other agencies,” he said. — Bernama