Melaka Health Dept denies Covid-19 case at Melaka Sentral

MELAKA, July 25 ― The Melaka Health Department today denied a message that was viralled through the WhatsApp on the presence of foreign nationals with Covid-19 at the Melaka Sentral bus terminal yesterday.

State Health director Dr Ismail Ali said the passengers were actually members of a Malaysian family who returned home from overseas last July 23 through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He said all the family members were confirmed negative with Covid-19 during a health screening at KLIA and they observed the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) during the trip back to their home where they would be in quarantine.

“The voice recordings and images that were viraled on WhatsApp were taken at random by unknown individuals, however, the Melaka Health Department would like to clarify that the content of the voice recording involved is not true,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Ismail said a police report had been lodged and advised the public against spreading false information or news.

For verified information or inquiries on the matter, the public can contact the Melaka National Crisis Preparedness and Emergency Response Center (CPRC) at 06-2356999/6851 or email [email protected]. ― Bernama