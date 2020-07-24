Sessions Court bins Ahmad Maslan’s application to strike out money-laundering, false statements charges

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — An application by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan to strike out charges of money laundering and providing false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was struck out by the Sessions Court here this morning.

Justice Azman Ahmad in delivering his brief judgement, dismissed the application and explained that such an action at this stage of the case was deemed as premature.

“The court is also of the view that the charges brought against the accused are not groundless.

“Therefore the court rejects the application of this criminal application,” said Azman.

Ahmad’s lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh then told the court that the defence will submit an appeal against the judgement.

This is in regards to Ahmad’s charges which accuse him of failing to declare a RM2 million cheque he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and also for allegedly giving related false statements to the MACC.

MORE TO COME