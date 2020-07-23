Putrajaya sees need to review alcohol sales in grocery stores across Malaysia

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Mutalib said the ministry has issued instruction letters on June 9 informing all state governments to identify special premises involved in the sale of alcoholic beverages and to heighten enforcement efforts to curb the negative effects of alcohol consumption within the community. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry said today it agreed there was a need to review the sale of alcoholic beverages in grocery stores throughout the country.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Mutalib (BN-Maran) said the ministry has also issued instruction letters on June 9 informing all state governments to identify special premises involved in the sale of alcoholic beverages and to heighten enforcement efforts to curb the negative effects of alcohol consumption within the community.

He was responding to Datuk Mohd Azis bin Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) who asked during Question Time in Parliament to state whether the ministry will review the sale of alcoholic drinks at the grocery stores.

“For the honourable member’s information, the ministry through local authorities only issues business premises licence under the Trade, Business and Industrial Licensing Bylaw after said licences fulfil the conditions set by the state government, district office, Royal Malaysia Police and the Customs Department.

“As the honourable member was informed, the licensing for the sale of alcoholic beverages falls under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department of Malaysia. However, the ministry is of the opinion that there is a need to review the sale of alcoholic beverages in grocery stores given that liquors bring more negative effects compared to positive effects to the community,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He earlier explained that the sale of alcoholic beverages in the country is subjected to the Customs Act and Excise Act which is under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department, Finance Ministry.

