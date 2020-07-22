PM Muhyiddin tops MACC list with RM93,000 monthly income, 10 other govt officials have assets over RM10m

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin had on June 15 declared his monthly income to be RM93,841.65 and his total assets to be worth more than RM10 million. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — With his public declaration of getting RM93,000 every month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earns the highest income in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

A list of assets owned by 57 of the country’s top officials who have declared the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is now publicly accessible on this portal as part of a move towards greater government transparency. However, this list does not include all 70 government officials.

Ten other officials with assets exceeding RM10 million

The list also names 10 others in PN as having declared their assets to be worth more than RM10 million to the MACC.

They are:

1. Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa

2. Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan

3. Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim

4. Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Zainal Abidin

5. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili

6. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar

7. Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon

8. Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar

9. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Hanifah Hajah Taib

10. Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong

However, they are not necessarily the ones with the highest monthly income that has been declared as the MACC portal does not put the exact amount when it comes to the assets held by the members of the PN government.

Instead of listing the exact amount, MACC gave a range of values for the assets declared by each of the 57 members of the PN administration.

The other income brackets listed by the MACC and the government officials in them are as follows.

With assets worth RM8.5 million to RM10 million:

1. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof

2. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin)

With assets worth RM5 million to RM8.5 million (eight individuals); RM2.5 million to RM5 million (12 individuals); RM1 million to RM2.5 million (16 individuals including Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh who has since quit as deputy works minister); and those with less than RM1 million (eight individuals).

The eight individuals with less than RM1 million in declared assets are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan; Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man; Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah; Deputy Home Minister I Jonathan Yasin; Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Arthur Joseph Kurup; Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun; and Deputy Rural Development Minister II Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

The previous version of the MACC portal that was first unveiled on November 1, 2018 only listed the total income for members of the administration, but did not include information on the value of their declared assets.

The new version of the portal also contains additional information such as the post of the individuals in the government, as well as specifying that the total income is on a monthly basis.

Unlike the older version, the new version omits information on whether the spouse and children of the government official in question had also made declarations to the MACC.

Top 10 earners in PN government

Other than Muhyiddin, the top 10 monthly income earners are:

1. Annuar at RM87,877.20

2. Kitingan (RM85,450)

3. Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (RM84,615.20)

4. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (RM69,427.20)

5. Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (RM69,186.48)

6. Redzuan (RM65,407.20)

7. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (RM65,236.48)

8. National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (RM64,527.20)

9. Ahmad Amzad (RM64,087.41)

The top 11th to 20th earners in terms of declared monthly income are:

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (RM62,412.13), Tengku Zafrul (RM62,077.20), Khairy (RM61,188.22), Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (RM59,972.43), Shahruddin (RM59,524.27), Ongkili (RM59,500.20), Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Biju (RM58,762.89), Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (RM57,322.89), Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (RM57,227.20) and Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman (RM56,347.65). If Shahruddin is excluded from the list since he has quit as deputy works minister, Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad will be the 20th highest monthly earner at RM55,147.35.

As for the 10 who have the lowest declared monthly income in the list as of the time of writing, they are Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah (RM36,262.89), Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (RM36,262.80), Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (RM35,847.65), Deputy Minister Lim Ban Hong (RM34,347.65), Senior Minister and Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (RM34,242.00), Rina (RM34,004.48), Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister I Willie Mongin (RM33,450), Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (RM 25,700), Datuk Henry Sum Agong (RM25,700) and finally Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican at RM24,687.

Those yet to declare their assets

The MACC said that it has to date received and displayed the information on assets declared by 57 out of the 70 members of the PN administration. If Shahruddin is excluded, 56 have made their declarations to the MACC.

Based on the MACC’s definition of members of the administration covering the prime minister, senior ministers, ministers and deputy ministers, there are currently 13 of them who have yet to submit their monthly income and total assets declarations to the MACC.