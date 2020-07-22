Malaysia’s poverty line income should be considered along regional factors, says Pakatan MP

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Parliament July 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — An opposition member of Parliament today proposed that the Poverty Line Income (PLI) is further fine-tuned taking into account the factors that vary according to regions.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) said this was because the cost of living is different according to regions and situations, which also must be taken into account.

“An income of RM3,000 is enough to eat, not only in Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley, but Penang, Johor Baru and even Kuching and Kota Kinabalu,” he said while debating the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Recently, the Department of Statistics announced that the PLI had been revised to RM2,208, according to calculations based on the 2019 methodology.

Over 400,000 households in the country with monthly incomes below the revised level were found to be poor in 2019.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Independent-Jerlun) suggested that the government enact additional laws to address the effects of Covid-19 to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

He said there were countries that declared the movement control order (MCO) as an unavoidable measure to control the outbreak and considered a force majeure (an unforeseen situation that prevents a person from fulfilling a contract).

“In most countries, this issue has been attempted to be addressed at the beginning of the MCO (declaration) this means that the party who faces losses due to the MCO cannot blame their business partner who cannot fulfill the order,” he said.

He suggested that the House discuss the matter in detail and approve amendments to the Companies Act 2016 to address the current situation.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama