Bukit Aman: Covid-19 SOP compliance in Malaysia on the decline during RMCO

People wearing face masks July 11, 2020. Bukit Aman said there's a decline in the level of compliance with Covid-19 SOPs.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUNGAI PETANI, July 22 — There is a decline in the level of compliance by individuals and business premises with standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), based on police monitoring over the past three days.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Comm Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the situation was somewhat disturbing as it could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases if people continue not to adhere to SOPs set by the government.

“There are eight locations being monitored among them are eatery premises, restaurants, mosques, places of worship, bus stations, LRT (Light Rail Transit), public transport vehicles, celebrations, schools and universities.

“In monitoring compliance it was found that some eateries, restaurants, bistros and bars do not comply with social distancing at all,” he told a press conference here, today.

Apart from that, Zainal Abidin said police also found that more and more people did not comply with SOPs at recreational areas, including gathering in large numbers without regard to the practice of social distancing and allowing children to mingle together without control.

In this regard, he said the police would continue to take stern action by imposing a RM1,000 compound on any individual and business premises that fail to adhere to the SOPs, starting today.

“We will not be giving advice or warnings, stern action will continue to be taken starting today. The public can also lodge complaints with the police if they come across anyone not complying with the SOPs.

“For example, if at a party event you find that the waiters are not available, there is no social distancing, please inform us, we can stop the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin also made a surprise inspection on SOP compliance during the RMCO at a nasi kandar restaurant and shopping mall in Aman Jaya here.

During the inspection, the nasi kandar restaurant was issued a RM1,000 compound for violating the SOP, among which there was no record of customers’ body temperatures being taken and no specific entrance and exit for customers. — Bernama