Don’t scupper Malaysia’s economic recovery just as Covid-19-hit sectors regain momentum, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The economic sectors that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have started to gain momentum, and if this trend continues, Malaysia’s economy will recover much faster, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said this can be achieved if the people practise the new normal by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set.

Nevertheless, he said the government would be forced to reintroduce more stricter steps if the people are complacent in observing the SOPs and if infection cases increased.

“If the movement control order (MCO) is tightened, the country’s economy will be hit badly,” he said in a special address on the latest developments relating to the Recovery MCO today, which was telecast live on RTM, Bernama, TV3 and Astro Awani.

The Prime Minister has also expressed concerns following the emergence of three new clusters yesterday. — Bernama